Buster Posey reacts to Bryce Harper's decision originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Buster Posey made it clear last month that he would like to play with Bryce Harper. A day before Posey made his spring debut, Harper chose to spend the rest of his career elsewhere.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Sure there's a little bit of disappointment," Posey said Friday night. "We would have loved to have had him in the lineup, but at the same time you knew it was a possibility that he wouldn't make it here."

Harper chose the Phillies on Thursday, agreeing to a 13-year, $330 million contract. The Giants had been at 12 years for $310 million, offering Harper a contract that would have nearly doubled Posey's extension, signed in 2013.

Posey's $167 million deal still stands as the franchise record, but he was ready to hand that crown over. It wasn't meant to be, and a few hours after Harper boarded a flight to Phillies camp, Posey stood in the Giants clubhouse and said he's optimistic about the outfielders in Scottsdale. In particular, he mentioned how much he has enjoyed Gerardo Parra's game from the other side.

"I think with some of the additions we've made already and some of the younger guys who get an opportunity to really show what they can do out in the outfield, we should be good," Posey said.