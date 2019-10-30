Buster Douglas to promote long odds against Tyson to inspire FILE - In this Feb. 11, 1990 file photo, James "Buster" Douglas, stands over Mike Tyson who fell on his back after taking a series of blows in the 10th round of their world heavyweight title fight, in Tokyo. Douglas is marking the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Tyson with a campaign aimed to inspiring others who face long odds. The 59-year-old plans to announce the 42 to 1 initiative at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, alongside city and state leaders and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin. The effort will include workforce development, diversity and self-help components. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Buster Douglas is marking the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Mike Tyson with a campaign aimed at inspiring others who face long odds.

The 59-year-old Douglas plans to announce his ''42 to 1'' initiative at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday, alongside city and state leaders and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin.

The effort will include workforce development, diversity and self-help components. Columbus' Franklin University and programs serving at-risk youth, former prison inmates and other vulnerable populations are participating.

James ''Buster'' Douglas is a Columbus native who faced 42-1 odds against Tyson, the reigning undisputed world heavyweight champion when the two fought Feb. 11, 1990, in Tokyo. Douglas prevailed in a stunning upset.

The contest gained renewed attention with the release of an ESPN documentary in December.