Busted: 49ers lose 1 week of rookie development for rule violation

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
The San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday voluntarily cut their offseason program short. Thursday it was cut down even further because of a violation of NFL practice rules according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The 49ers per Pelissero’s report won’t be allowed to do a week of rookie development because of a video that surfaced on social media from rookie minicamp that indicated San Francisco wasn’t following the offseason practice rules. That video showed some contact between two players when contact during that time is not permitted.

This is entirely separate from the team cancelling the final two OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Shanahan on Wednesday in a press conference said the team had been planning for awhile to cut the offseason program short for a number of reasons.

What was eliminated by the league was a rookie development week that was not football-related. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco characterized the development in a tweet as, “non-football and life skills.”

The 49ers rookies that stayed behind will now likely head home and return for training camp in late July.

