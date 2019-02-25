Bust no more? OT Greg Robinson, former No. 2 pick, signs Browns extension

Greg Robinson has finally found an NFL home, at least for another year.

The Cleveland Browns announced they’ve resigned Robinson to an extension. It’s a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Robinson became the team’s starting left tackle in the second half of last season.

It’s a nice reclamation story for a player who completely washed out after the then-St. Louis Rams made him the second overall pick of the 2014 draft.

Greg Robinson resurrects his career

Of all the people that could have settled into Joe Thomas’ old job with Cleveland, Robinson seemed an unlikely candidate.

Robinson shot up draft boards after an amazing showing at the 2014 NFL scouting combine, but was a bust for the Rams after they made him the second overall pick. In 2017 he was traded for a sixth-round pick to the Detroit Lions, and didn’t work out there either. His NFL career was hanging on by a thread.

The Browns signed him to a small one-year deal a year ago, and undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison beat out Robinson for the left tackle job before last season started. When Harrison dealt with an illness during the season, Robinson stepped in and ended up starting the team’s last eight games at left tackle.

Cleveland played very well down the stretch, with Freddie Kitchens calling plays. Kitchens was made head coach after the season, and apparently liked what Robinson did.

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson signed a one-year extension with the Browns. (Getty Images)

Robinson remains with Browns

It’s not unheard of for a player as talented as Robinson to finally establish himself with his second, or even third NFL team. The bust label might always stick to Robinson because he offered little to the Rams, but there’s still plenty of time to establish a solid career.

The rising Browns seems to be a good fit for him.

"I feel like I have always been up and down, but I am really comfortable now and I have had time to deal with the things I have had to deal with my body," Robinson said last December to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. "I feel like it only it only makes it better playing with a good offensive line and guys around you that you can trust, and you have confidence in that and it takes you a long way.

"I have always had confidence in my ability. I feel like at times I was given the short end of the (stick), but all I can do is show up each day continue to get better and work my butt off."

The Browns might not be entirely sold, considering their one-year investment instead of giving him something more long term, but it’s still a long way from where Robinson was earlier in his career.

