Businesses, government slowly tightening pandemic restrictions

Aug. 10—As COVID-19 makes another move deep into everyday life, businesses and government are girding for a return to safety measures that were common for more than a year.

The latest reminder of the virus's staying power came with the announcement that Albertsons Market and Market Street stores will begin requiring customers to don face masks while shopping starting this week, a company spokeswoman wrote via email Monday.

"Due to the recent surge in Delta variant COVID-19 cases, the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommends that everyone, whether vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in a substantial or high-risk transmission area," spokeswoman Nancy Sharp wrote in an email Monday.

She said in light of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent plea to businesses to do more to stem the spread of coronavirus, the company will once again require masking up to shop. While it's not yet mandating vaccines for customers or employees, it is offering $100 in incentive pay to employees who get the vaccine, she wrote.

The rise in coronavirus cases, driven by the delta variant, has prompted many New Mexicans to reconsider getting a vaccine: The state Department of Health said the number of vaccinations has increased by 25 percent in August compared to the same time period in July.

The rise in vaccinations is likely attributed to a number of factors, said Health Department spokesman David Morgan, including "people recognizing case numbers are rising again."

The agency reported 1,309 virus cases between Friday and Monday. No new deaths were reported over those three days, but 190 people remain hospitalized.

Concerns about breakthrough cases — people who get infected though they are vaccinated — remain, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that nearly 99.9 percent of all vaccinated Americans have not experienced breakthrough cases.

New Mexico has had 334.2 breakthrough cases per 100,000 residents between Feb. 1 and Aug. 2, according to the Health Department.

Story continues

Just over 56 percent of those occurred with people who had the Pfizer vaccine; 33.1 percent were attributed to those who received the Moderna shots. Nearly 11 percent involved people who had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The news comes as President Joe Biden said he plans to have all members of the U.S. military vaccinated starting in mid-September and a week after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that proof of vaccination will be required for many activities in the city by mid-September.

The Santa Fe City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a proclamation by Mayor Alan Webber extending current health guidelines for city personnel, including requiring proof of vaccination or results of weekly COVID-19 tests.

There could be one visual sign of a step back in city policies. City spokeswoman Kristine Mihelcic said by phone Monday that City Council meetings will "likely" go back to all virtual events after a short period in which city councilors met in person.

Last week Webber joined Lujan Grisham and most of New Mexico's congressional delegates in writing an open letter Friday urging the business community to require private-sector employees to get vaccinated or submit to regular coronavirus tests.

It may be too soon to say what impact that will have on local businesses. Nationwide, there are more reports of bars and restaurants — particularly in large cities like New York and Chicago, where COVID-19 cases are on the rise — requiring employees to provide such proof.

Bridget Dixson, head of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, said some local businesses and nonprofits are "definitely contemplating making it mandatory to have employees be vaccinated, with the exception of people who have health issues."

She said she knows of at least one large Santa Fe nonprofit, which she declined to name, leaning in that direction.

She said some downtown business owners have told her they have a difficult time getting customers to don masks because the state no longer mandates that as a safety practice.

But Joel Aalberts, executive director of the Lensic Performing Arts Center, said the venue's decision to mandate proof of vaccination or regular testing has not been an issue for employees or patrons. That rule goes into effect Aug. 24, and to date he has received no more than three calls of concern about it.

"We've probably had 30 immediate responses from people saying 'great' once the email of notification went out," Aalberts said Monday. "From our constituency of Lensic employees to patrons to renters and the usual suspects, it has received 100 percent support."

Noting that performance spaces across the country, including Broadway theaters, are pursuing similar actions, Aalberts said, "I expect this will become the norm."

Izanami Restaurant began requiring customers and employees to wear masks again starting Monday. On her Facebook page, Deborah Fleig, who helped open the restaurant, asked Facebook visitors what they think of policies requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination.

Most voiced support, with one suggesting it's similar to "no shirt, no service" policies. Some, however, said they oppose it.

Fleig did not return a call seeking comment Monday.

Sam Gerberding, who manages the Inn of the Governors and Del Charro restaurant and serves as president of the New Mexico Restaurant Association, did not respond to a call seeking comment Monday.

But clearly not all business owners favor such a move. Kadima Levanah, who owns the downtown Santa Fe Oxygen and Healing Bar and Apothecary Restaurant, said while she supports people's right to wear a mask and be vaccinated, it's not the right approach for everyone.

She said she will not require masks or proof of vaccination at her business, particularly since some people may have difficulty breathing while wearing masks or be allergic to getting vaccinated.

As a business owner, she said, she would never require an employee or customer to "get a medical procedure against their will."