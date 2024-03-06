Business as usual for Steelers in new mock draft

Our friends over at Touchdown Wire have a new post-combine mock draft out going a full two rounds. There was plenty of news coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine and that has created a lot of movement between picks in the first two rounds.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, however, it is business as usual, especially in the first round. TD Wire has the Steelers picking former Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. This is easily the most popular choice for the Steelers and for good reason. The Steelers released Mason Cole and have no viable starting center on the roster, Powers-Johnson is a huge mauler with quick feet and a plug-and-play starter for 10 years.

Moving to the next round things go a little off script but probably not in a good way. TD Wire has the Steelers selecting Michigan linebacker Junior Colson. Colson is a guy I actually like but after last year’s success in building the inside linebacker depth chart via veterans, we expect that to continue and the Steelers will look elsewhere in the second.

Just looking over the players selected after Coulson, there are several names that jump out. With two defensive tackles eyeing free agency, the Steelers would seriously consider defensive tackle Braden Fiske and if the team is planning to move Broderick Jones to left tackle, we love BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia.

