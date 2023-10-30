'Business as usual': FAMU football puts division-clinching homecoming win behind, remains poised

The 24-hour rule has expired.

And homecoming is over.

So, it’s time for the Florida A&M Rattlers football team to refocus after beating Prairie View A&M 45-7 in a Week 9 Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover game.

Now, the Rattlers (7-1, 6-0 SWAC) will play their final regular season away game in Huntsville against SWAC East opponent Alabama A&M (4-4, 2-3 SWAC) on Saturday.

The Week 10 game kicks off at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN+.

“It’s back to business as usual,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons, who’s coached the Rattlers to six consecutive wins, said at Monday’s press conference.

“We’ve kept everything like we’ve done all season. We’re not going to change just because it’s homecoming. We will keep the same mindset we’ve had all year because the work isn’t done."

Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons won his first divisional championship and FAMU's first Southwestern Athletic Conference East title as a head coach by beating the Prairie View Panthers 45-7 at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

FAMU’s blowout win over PVAMU, alongside AAMU’s 31-16 loss to Alabama State Saturday, clinched the SWAC East for the Rattlers, meaning they will compete in the league’s nationally televised championship game on Dec. 2.

The SWAC title winner clinches a spot in Dec. 16's HBCU Celebration Bowl in Atlanta versus the winner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. FAMU has never played in the Celebration Bowl, which began in 2015, as a member of the SWAC or MEAC.

“We didn’t make it a big deal. We expected to be in this situation,” Simmons said of securing the SWAC East.

“None of the guys should be surprised that we’re sitting here because those were goals we set for ourselves, all centered around winning an HBCU National Championship.

“But there’s still work to be done because there’s a lot of football left to play.”

The Football Championship Subdivision Coaches poll 13th-ranked FAMU isn’t getting too overzealous about the divisional accomplishment.

The Rattlers want to host the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium, which would be the first postseason game since the 1998 NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) First Round when FAMU hosted and defeated Troy State 27-17.

For the Rattlers to host, they must finish with the best SWAC record.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, and we talked to the guys yesterday about what it means to be able to host the SWAC Championship game,” Simmons said.

“We’re in control of that right now. I hope the guys understand what’s at stake and on the table. But, we continue to focus on being where our feet are and winning the moment.”

FAMU not satisfied with SWAC East title, keeping eyes on the prize

Simmons secured his first divisional championship in his nine-year head coaching career with the Rattlers’ win over PVAMU, a team he coached from 2015 to 2017.

Volunteer coach Ray Matthews Jr. notified Simmons that FAMU was about to clinch the SWAC East in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game after checking the AAMU-ASU game results.

Simmons, who’s been at FAMU since 2018, described the moment as “surreal" as he got a Gatorade bath from his players shortly after FAMU's game ended.

It was also FAMU football’s first SWAC East title since joining the league in 2021.

“I tried to contain my emotions. Didn’t want to say anything to the players to make them lose focus,” Simmons said.

“We’ve all worked extremely hard for this, and my first thoughts went to the players, the coaches, and the support staff — everyone who’s been right there every step of the way. It didn’t hit me until my wife said that we finally did it because it’s the one thing that’s eluded me in my head coaching career.

“I’m extremely excited that we were finally able to get over that hump."

There’s a quartet of teams that FAMU could face in the SWAC Championship game.

Southern and Alcorn State occupy the SWAC West’s top two spots. Grambling State and Prairie View A&M are third and fourth and still within reach to win the division.

FAMU has already beat SU (26-19/Week 6) and PVAMU (45-7/Week 9) this season.

But Simmons isn’t getting overly involved in the SWAC title game that’s four weeks away. He’s focused on the Rattlers leaving Huntsville with a win over Alabama A&M to maintain a perfect SWAC record.

“We have no bearing over that, and it’s not a concern of mine,” Simmons said of the SWAC West standings.

“It’s about finishing things off in the [SWAC] East. We’re already champions, but we want to send the message that we’re the best team in the East this weekend. The only reason we'll pay attention to what happens in the West is if we know who the opponent will be in advance notice to slowly prepare.

“Our 100 percent focus is on Alabama A&M.”

Florida A&M (7-1, 6-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M (4-4, 2-3 SWAC) Game Information

Florida A&M defensive linemen Allen Smith Jr. (left) and Makody Robertson celebrates a play against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Louis Crews Stadium; Huntsville, Alabama

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers maintain motivation after securing SWAC East