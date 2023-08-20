Business About Town

Aug. 20---- The Sonic fast-food drive-thru at 2537 Bemiss Road is open again after being closed for several months. The new store hours are 9 a.m.-11 p.m., a sign out front said.

— Hole in the Wall Records has opened in the Valdosta Mall. This is the first retail music store in the mall since FYE closed in late 2018.

— The Valdosta Police Department will hold an open testing event for employment at 9 a.m., Sept. 9, at the department's 500 N. Toombs St. headquarters.

For more information, contact Lt. Colby Clark, (229) 293-3099.

Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.