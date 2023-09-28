'It's a business': Indiana football fan has pointed comment for coach Tom Allen

Was it a show of concern or the most polite threat in college football history?

Indiana coach Tom Allen held his weekly show with Hoosiers radio announcer Don Fischer on Wednesday night, and a Hoosiers fan had a message he felt had to relay, albeit reluctantly.

"I'm nervous. I don't like being here at all," the fan said.

"My section is extremely unhappy. I'm the biggest yeller in the stadium. ... They are unhappy with the play-calling, coach. To a man, they love you."

IU's play-calling has come into the question in the wake of a 4-overtime win over Akron. The Hoosiers (2-2) visit Maryland on Saturday.

Then the fan got to the point.

"My statement is: It's a business. You understand what I'm saying, because you're the coach and we love you."

Allen smiled and nodded throughout.

Allen is in his seventh full season with the Hoosiers, with a 32-42 record. He first game as IU's coach was the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl, and the Hoosiers made bowl games in 2019 and '20.

