Business Beyond the Game: WNBA’s Sabrina Ionescu on Buzzer Media, Nex

New York Liberty guard and Nike frontwoman Sabrina Ionescu, entering her fourth year in the WNBA, has her eyes on the prize this season. Along with Ionescu, the Liberty roster boasts the likes of All-Stars Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot and Jonquel Jones, making up one of the WNBA’s superteams this season.

And the women want to win it all; New York is the only original WNBA franchise that has yet to claim a title. The Liberty opened the 2023 season with a loss on the road against the Washington Mystics and a win at home against the Indiana Fever.

But taking the court with her new superteam isn’t the only thing on her mind. Outside of being chief athlete officer of Division Street, an Oregon-focused NIL company, Ionescu also recently unveiled the Nike Sabrina 1 shoe, making her just the eighth woman to have her own signature shoe with the brand.

The former Oregon Ducks star continues to build her life outside of basketball with investments in Buzzer Media and Nex. She joins Sportico’s Business Beyond the Game to discuss her business approach and her responsibility to advance women’s basketball.

