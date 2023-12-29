Business Beyond the Game: Rhonda Smith-Banchero Talks Paolo, NIL, WNBA

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Duke, is emerging as a bona fide franchise player for the Orlando Magic as the team’s points and rebounds leader. Banchero was named the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 20 points per game, and this year he’s on pace to top that.

His journey to the NBA though wouldn’t have been possible without the influence of his mother, Rhonda Smith-Banchero. The former WNBA player from Seattle and longtime coach helped her son develop his hoops skills early on, putting him on his path to success.

Smith-Banchero joined Business Beyond the Game to discuss parenting a high-profile recruit in the NIL era, her WNBA experience and the growing investment in women’s pro sports.

