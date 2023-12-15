Business Beyond the Game: Mountain West Commish Talks Realignment

Gloria Nevarez is disappointed to see the demise of the Pac-12 conference. But it could be an opportunity for her own conference to grow in ways previously unimaginable.

The first-year Mountain West Conference commissioner is steadily examining how the major shake-up can benefit her 11 member schools. Nevarez hopes her experience as the former senior associate commissioner of the Pac-12 will be helpful in navigating the sticky situation.

The final two remaining Pac-12 schools (Oregon State and Washington State) recently agreed to a scheduling contract that features them playing six MW schools next football season while their long-term future remains unclear. Despite drama with San Diego State earlier this year, the Mountain West has not had any additions or departures during this current round of conference shuffling.

Nevarez joined Business Beyond the Game to discuss conference realignment, diversity in collegiate leadership roles and the best business lessons she’s learned during her career.

