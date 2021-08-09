It's Your Business | New bar coming to Champaign wants a picture of your dog

Aug. 9—A new bar with a theme catering to dog lovers, Six Hound Saloon, will open in Champaign later this year or early next year.

Owner Scott Cochrane had planned to use

West End Tavern as the name for the new bar, located at 302 S. Country Fair Drive, but he changed his mind, he said.

Construction is beginning at the site.

This was the location of the former Office II, and it's being enlarged by about 50 percent, expanding into an adjacent car wash, Cochrane said.

The interior has been gutted and is being completely remodeled, and a beer garden and firepits are planned for outdoors, he said. There will also be four remodeled apartments available at this address, Cochrane said.

Cochrane, who has five dogs of his own, said there will be a wall in the bar devoted to pictures of dogs — famous ones, such as Lassie, Astro and Rin Tin Tin, and pictures of local folks and their dogs that are shared.

Pictures of dogs and their people are already being requested on Six Dog Saloon's Facebook page.

More fiber in Savoy

Campus Communications Group said its next phase of construction in Savoy will bring home fiber to the Prairie Meadows neighborhood.

After the installation work is done in two to three weeks, residents in that area will be able to sign up for fiber home internet services through CCG — a subsidiary of Pavlov Media.

CCG's fiber-optic network is already in some other areas of Savoy, along with Champaign, Urbana, Mahomet, Monticello, White Heath, Mansfield, Downs and Bloomington.

Attorney joins firm

Jilmala Rogers has joined Spiros Law as an associate attorney.

Rogers will be handling personal injury cases, such as workplace injury, traffic accident, nursing home neglect and abuse and wrongful death cases.

Rogers received her law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville, Fla. She previously worked for law firms in Springfield and Decatur and for the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office.