Bushiri relishing left-sided role

Rocky Bushiri has praised the Hibs coaching staff for helping him to have an "enjoyable" campaign in a new role.

The 24-year-old moved to the left-side of defence and has been a near ever-present since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We had a good week or training and preparation," Bushiri told Hibs TV.

"We're trying to keep it positive after a comfortable win last week. It shows our quality. We missed top six, but we're still there and we want to finish well.

"There is no game that's easy. We will give everything, like we always do. Ross County are fighting to stay in the league, but we'll try and get a good result.

"I've enjoyed [this season] because I've played. I've been helped by a good coaching staff. I've also played on the left side, which is new to me, so I'm grateful."