Bush gets win No. 100 as Ramblers get to first regional final
Mar. 25—HART — Boyne City made its first regional finals appearance in program history, doubling up Gladstone in Wednesday's wrestling regional at Hart.
The Ramblers won 36-18 over the Braves before falling 59-5 to host Hart in the Division 3 championship match.
"It was huge," Boyne City wrestling coach Justin Perkins said. "Everybody was hyped up, even after Hart. We gave it all we could against the No. 6 team in the state."
Hart took down Kingsley 43-22 in the semifinals to eventually won its second consecutive regional championship.
Boyne junior Jacob Bush earned his 100th career win Wednesday against Hart.
Anders Fultz, Lydia Krause, Lax Matthews, Jacob Gregware, Milton Grubaugh, Tim Bowman and Jordan McBee won matches against Gladstone, while Bush and Bowman claimed twos against Hart.
The Ramblers qualified five wrestlers for Saturday's individual regionals at Grayling, with Bush (171 pounds), Matthews (152), Bowman (119), McGee (1130) and Gavin Hernandez (285).
Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.