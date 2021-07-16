Busch wants you to design Kevin Harvick's paint scheme

Ever dream of designing a paint scheme for a NASCAR Cup Series champion?

Now’s your chance to make those dreams come true in Busch’s latest sweepstakes. Turn on your @BuschBeer notifications for #Foxwoods 301 this Sunday when Kevin Harvick is driving the No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Then, whenever the No. 4 car is in the last three laps of a stage, tweet #BuschLightApple #Sweepstakes for your chance to enter.

RELATED: New Hampshire weekend schedule

Every stage is a chance for you to get one step closer to having the opportunity to devise a sweet new paint scheme for the 2014 Cup champion. There are three stages scheduled for Sunday’s race, so be sure to pay attention and get the maximum number of entries.

Heading into Sunday’s race, Harvick was in ninth place in the standings with 159 points of breathing room between himself and the playoff cutline. Harvick has made the playoffs in 12 straight seasons, including in 2014 when he won the championship.

Harvick is a four-time winner at New Hampshire, with his most recent victories coming in 2018 and 2019 in Busch Beer-sponsored cars. Harvick has 21 top-10 finishes and 13 top fives in 37 starts at the 1.058-mile track known as the “Magic Mile.”

Busch Light Apple is a crisp, refreshing, apple-flavored lager with a touch of sweet on the front end and a clear, beer finish on the back end. It is available for a limited time only in 12-, 24- and 30-packs at a store near you.