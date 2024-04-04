Busch Stadium offers new menu selection and merchandise for Cardinal fans

ST. LOUIS — Choosy fans looking for something to show off at Busch Stadium this season have new options. But before the season is even over some are already thinking about next year and what items to add and improve on the menus inside Busch Stadium. And there are a lot of fun new items for hungry fans.

New and unique things and returning fan favorites are: Nachos fries supreme with taco meat salsa and jalapeños; The new St. Louis Slinger dog; 1/3rd pound hotdog n fresh bakery bun on bed of hash browns topped with nacho/taco meat and two fried eggs; and the Triple Play barbecue party box with smoked brisket, pulled pork and smoked turkey with two loves of cornbread and side potato salad.

At the Freddy’s stand, a grilled chicken sandwich or Wacho nacho with waffle chips and Freddy’s custard with chocolate sauce, or Oreos, a whipped cream custard sandwich with two Oreo wafers.

When you arrive at the ballpark and ask, ‘Where do I get that slinger dog?’ Go to the ballpark app. If your tickets are on, check out the fan food guide, which lists every item in the ballpark in alphabetical order and tells you where the location is. So you can think that an item is one I’d enjoy, VP Event Services and Merchandising Vicki Bryant said.

Farmers fridge vending machines are offering salads, sandwiches and wraps. They are thinking of shareable items this year—those sizable savory and sweet options around the ballpark this season.

But with the food comes the merchandise. The Cardinals trying to make their giveaway and promotion night interesting for new fans and returning fans at the stadium.

They are bringing back the hockey jersey, the turn-around-the-clock jersey from 1999 and new this year, a basketball jersey in honor of the Olympics. An adult polo for summer, bobble heads on a Stanley tumbler, and new this year, an Adam Wainwright 200-piece puzzle.

“We have giveaways almost every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the ball park,” says Megan Eberhart, Dir Promotions and Events. “Make sure to check out [cardnials.com] for all the information.”

There’s also the return of the Cardinals-themed purse and don’t forget theme nights with a tumbler from your favorite school. Special nights will include a donated life cap to support tissue and organ donation.

On Monday, May 20th, there’ll be a homegrown Metro Boomin Night. But the team says the biggest theme night seller is Star Wars theme night. This year, a Jordan Skywalker bobble head.

“Margaritaville and the grateful dead, or two of our returning music nights,” says Bethany White, theme ticket manager. “This year, I think this is one of the coolest items done for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Day. We have the dragons on the bat to honor the year of the dragon, so I think that’s a T-shirt that everybody is going to want to have.”

This season, we have more than 65 giveaways and theme nights planned.

