Busch Stadium’s big opening day included Clydesdales, hall of famers, and anthem

ST. LOUIS — After the pep rally fun wrapped up, all eyes were on Busch Stadium. The gates opened at noon, followed by the pre-game ceremony starting promptly at 2:30.

Of course, the festivities commenced with an appearance by the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, making their lap around the field.

Next up, Fredbird and Team Fredbird made their grand entrance. A short time later, paying respect to former greats, 13 Hall of Famers graced the game. The Cardinal Hall of Famers were introduced via a 2024 Ford Mustang convertible motorcade.

Then, it was time for the national anthem, beautifully performed by country music artist Michael B. Whitt. It’s always a full day of fun and events at Busch Stadium for fans to enjoy and celebrate their home team.

