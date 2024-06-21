Busch stadium among top ten sports venues in U.S.

MISSOURI (KSNF) — Sports fans across America take great pride in their teams stadium, supporting their side through thick and thin — win or loss.

While the larger capacity stadiums inevitably draw in more fans than others on a consistent basis, some of the more established stadiums don’t always hold their own in terms of customer reviews compared to their smaller counterparts — which is something team’s work tirelessly to improve on each year behind the scenes.

With this said, Gambling.com U.S. sports data expert, Charlie Mullan, decided to take a deep dive into the top 10 best rated U.S. sports arenas.

10 best rated U.S. sports stadiums/arenas. (Image courtesy: Gambling.com)

#5 — Busch Stadium

At number five on the list of best rated U.S. sports stadiums and arenas is Busch Stadium — home of the Major League Baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to MLB.com, on April 10, 2006, the Cardinals opened their new 46,000 seat retro-style downtown ballpark with a 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals also became the first team in almost 100 years to win a World Series Championship in the inaugural season of a new ballpark. The new Busch Stadium hosted the 80th MLB All-Star Game, in July 2009, claims the Major League Baseball website.

Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals. (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

Busch Stadium Firsts

Groundbreaking — January 17, 2004.

Grass Installed — March 15, 2006.

Inaugural Game — April 10, 2006.

Opponent — Milwaukee Brewers.

Ceremonial First Pitches — Chris Carpenter and Albert Pujols to Bob Gibson and Willie McGee.

First Pitch — 3:14 p.m., ball, Mark Mulder to Brady Clark.

Cardinals Hit — David Eckstein, 2nd inning, April 10, 2006.

Cardinals HR — Albert Pujols, 3rd inning, April 10, 2006.

#4 — Children’s Mercy Park

At number four on the list of best rated U.S. sports stadiums and arenas is Children’s Mercy Park.

According to Wikipedia, Children’s Mercy Park is a soccer-specific stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, and is the team home for Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer (MLS). The stadium is located near Kansas Speedway, on the far west side of Wyandotte County, Kansas. It opened during the 2011 MLS season on June 9, 2011, with a match against the Chicago Fire. Wikipedia claims the stadium has a seating capacity of 18,467, which can expand to 25,000 for concerts.

Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City. (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

Children’s Mercy Park Facts

Capacity — 18,467 for soccer, 25,000 for concerts.

Suites — 36.

Roof — A dramatic canopy will cover every seating section.

Number of HDTVs — 326 (IPTV Network), including 27 in the Budweiser Brew House.

Size of Stadium — 342,105 ft².

Locker Rooms — 6.

Concert Green Rooms — 4.

Broadcast Facilities — 3 TV commentary booths, 4 radio commentary booths, First MLS stadium fully lighted for HDTV.

#1 — Lambeau Field

The leader of the pack when it comes to stadiums, though, is Lambeau Field — home of the National Football League team, the Green Bay Packers.

“Attending an NFL game at Lambeau Field is on many people’s wish list, but getting tickets for games are very difficult,” said U.S. sports data expert, Charlie Mullan.

Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

“Green Bay is a one-team city and therefore demand to attend Packers game is very high. The waiting list for season tickets for the Packers currently stands about 60 years, as tickets get handed down from generation to generation with great prestige,” said Mullan.

“There is a certain charm associated with a trip to Lambeau Field, also known as the frozen tundra in wintertime, where a warm welcome awaits everyone, with the possible exception of Chicago Bears supporters. Purists will be happy that the oldest continually operating NFL stadium has come out on top ahead of the numerous new stadiums that have sprung up in recent years,” said Mullan.

All stadiums were scored out of five on Google, Tripadvisor and Facebook and given an overall average score. If two or more stadiums had the same score out of five, they were ranked in terms of capacity with the largest capacity first.

You can check out Mullan’s rundown of the best (and worst) stadiums and arenas in the nation, HERE.

