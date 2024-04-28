Busch’s solid day at Dover is a breath of fresh air at last

Kyle Busch picked up his second top-10 finish in three weeks at Dover Motor Speedway in a day his Richard Childress Racing team needed.

“A good day for the No. 8 car, a good solid points day, I guess,” Busch said after finishing in fourth place. “That’s a normal day. I’d love to have a lot more normal days; we just can’t seem to get any.”

Busch started from the pole and led the first 34 laps, but he never controlled the race again after losing the top spot to Ryan Blaney, who drove around him under green.

The No. 8 Camaro was a contender in the Wurth 400 and had an average running position of fifth place. The two-time series champion finished seventh in the first stage and sixth in the second stage.

“[I’m] proud of everybody on this FICO Chevrolet,” Busch said. “The car was pretty decent. I felt like if we came off of pit road there at the end with the clean racetrack the way that it was, and being able to just charge forward [to] try to catch these leaders, that was probably going to be our best bet to try to run them down and race with them. But definitely had a third-place car today.

“Having to come from eighth to fourth on that final run right there was really, really tough, but that’s all we had.”

Sunday was Busch’s best finish on a non-superspeedway. A third-place result at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the second race of the season, is his best effort of the season. The 34 laps he led at Dover are the most he’s led in a race this season.

Story originally appeared on Racer