Busch Light pledges support for women drivers in NASCAR

Busch Light‘s future is women.

NASCAR is a male-driven sport, but Busch Light wants to help promote change by actively bringing more women into the industry, starting with the 2022 season. In order to do so, Busch Light pledges to sponsor all eligible women NASCAR drivers through its Accelerate Her program.

Busch Light has already added current women drivers Natalie Decker, Toni Breidinger, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Amber Balcaen, Brittney Zamora, Stephanie Moyer and Melissa Fifield to its racing team.

“Why hasn‘t a female won in one of the top levels of NASCAR? I feel like it‘s a fairly simple answer,” Breidinger said. “We don‘t get the same (support), equipment or seat time as male drivers.”

An Accelerate Her partnership with Busch Light includes direct sponsorship fees, brand social-media support, media value and awareness through owned assets and additional media training and earned public relations.

Busch Light has a long sponsorship history and ongoing relationship with NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick. His No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford will wear a #BuschRaceTeam paint scheme in the season-opening Daytona 500 (Feb. 6, 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX).