Busch leads Championship 4 in first, only practice at Miami

Three of the Championship 4 drivers topped Saturday’s Monster Energy Series practice boards at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Busch drove the fastest lap at 168.966 mph to lead the group, while Martin Truex Jr. (168.460 mph) and Denny Hamlin (168.277 mph) followed in order. Kevin Harvick was still top 10 but further down the order in ninth (166.806 mph).

RELATED: Practice results | Lap averages | Full lineup for Miami

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cup Series canceled qualifying and practiced instead after Friday’s on-track activity was rained out. Starting order was therefore determined by the rule book. Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will start from the pole with Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford alongside him. Truex and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will be third. Busch will be fourth in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Rounding out the top five in practice were Brad Keselowski at 167.895 mph in fourth and Joey Logano at 167.848 mph in fifth. Ryan Blaney (sixth), Chase Elliott (seventh), Kyle Larson (eighth) and Erik Jones (1oth) comprised the rest of the top 10.

Busch also led the Championship 4 in five-lap averages, but Hamlin was dominant when it came to 10-lappers. Truex had the best 15-lap average.

That’s it until the green flag drops Sunday. The Ford EcoBoost 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, MRN) is the season finale. Either Busch, Truex, Hamlin or Harvick will be crowned champion.