Busch Clash at Daytona race results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Busch capitalized on a last-lap incident between leaders Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to win tonight’s Busch Clash on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
Blaney pitted for tires under caution with seven laps to go, and quickly moved to the front when the race resumed. He passed Elliott for the lead with two laps to go, but the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion stayed close.
On the final lap, Elliott went inside on Blaney in the chicane at Turn 13 and made contact with him that sent Blaney into the wall.
Busch then caught and passed Elliott entering the tri-oval to take his second career Clash win (2012, on the oval). Both of those wins came on a last-lap pass.
2021 Busch Clash at Daytona – Unofficial Race Results
Read More About NASCAR
Kyle Busch wins Busch Clash after Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney tangle Chase Elliott to start at rear of Busch Clash Non-chartered drivers seeking to make Daytona 500
Busch Clash at Daytona race results originally appeared on NBCSports.com