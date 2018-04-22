Busch on celebrating in stands: 'It was the 10-year anniversary of you know what' After Kyle Busch crossed the finish line to win his third consecutive race of the season in Saturday night’sMonster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, he went into the grandstands to celebrate with the fans. It was a first time Busch had ever done so in his career. And the reason why was …

It was a first time Busch had ever done so in his career. And the reason why was a special one, citing the fact that it was the 10th anniversary of his infamous run-in with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Richmond in 2008 — a topic that was the highlight of Junior’s podcast earlier in the week.

“It was the 10-year anniversary of you know what and I was wondering if I’d come out alive,” said Busch in his post-race press conference.

Busch noticed a difference among those who greeted him at the fence on the frontstretch, a change of pace for a driver who is generally used to getting more boos than applause after a race victory.

“I think it certainly was different tonight,” Busch added. “I saw a lot of yellow there at the front fence line. I saw a little bit of black, which was the championship jacket from our season back in ’15.

“Don’t worry, I was definitely eyeing it out, like who’s there, who’s there, who’s there.”