Busch brothers hit career start milestones at Las Vegas

Both Busch brothers reached career milestones Sunday night when the checkered flag waved at their home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Firing off 20th, Kurt Busch notched his 750th NASCAR Cup Series start as the race began. Further up in 10th, Kyle Busch hit start No. 600 when he crossed the start-finish line.

Kurt, the elder of the two, made his first start in NASCAR‘s premier series on Sept. 24, 2000. He drove the No. 97 Ford for Jack Roush to an 18th-place finish at Dover International Speedway. Since then, Kurt has amassed 33 wins and won the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The 43-year-old Nevada native now drives the No. 1 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, with plans to pilot the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing in 2022.

Kyle, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and the sport‘s only active multi-time champion, had his debut on March 7, 2004 at Las Vegas. He crashed out of that race, leaving Rick Hendrick‘s No. 84 Chevy with a 41st-place result. Kyle has won 59 events since then, along with his titles in 2015 and 2019. The 36-year-old is currently in charge of the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Sunday night‘s race at Las Vegas is the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs‘ Round of 12 opening event. Kurt was eliminated from the postseason field last week at Bristol Motor Speedway as the Round of 16 concluded. Kyle‘s title chances are still alive, as he is ranked fifth in the championship standings, nine points above the elimination line.

The South Point 400 is live on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This story will be updated.