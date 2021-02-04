Busch Beer set to give one lucky fan a NASCAR dream job

Fans, have you ever dreamed of taking on the fast and furious responsibilities of joining a championship-caliber racing crew?

Now’s your chance, thanks to Busch Beer.

The official beer of NASCAR is giving one fan an epic, full-time, paid position on Kevin Harvick‘s racing crew for the 2021 season. The official position is the Busch Crewmaster within the Stewart-Haas Racing organization, earning $50,000 for the ’21 campaign. The new team member will attend races throughout the season, training and flying with the SHR team, taking on responsibilities for crucial race team tasks.

Fans are able to “apply” for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in a way that has never been done before.

Tune in to the Daytona 500 (Feb. 14, 2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, Sirius XM) for the first-ever live job interview via NASCAR race. The questions will be asked live over the race broadcast and on Busch‘s Twitter page, and fans will need to flex their knowledge in order to get through to the next round — and possibly get hired for the position.

“We love creating these unique NASCAR opportunities for fans to get involved with both the sport and our brand,” said Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “No one has ever conducted an interview during the Daytona 500 or given a fan a shot at joining a driver‘s racing crew for the season, and we‘re hoping to find an amazing candidate to join our NASCAR family with this once-in-a-lifetime job.”

The new role is inspired by The Crew, a new Netflix show starring Kevin James as the crew chief of a fictitious NASCAR team. Busch is giving fans the chance, however, to be a real Crewmaster.

MORE: Watch the trailer for The Crew, coming Feb. 15

Through the partnership, Busch and Netflix look to highlight the importance of the people behind the wall in driving success on the track.

“I‘m beyond grateful to work with such a skilled team at SHR, and it’s amazing to join Busch beer on this first-of-its-kind experience to offer one lucky fan the opportunity to get on-site training for their dream job while learning from the best of the best,” Harvick said.

As the official beer of NASCAR, Busch Beer is constantly finding unique and exciting ways to bring their fans closer to the sport they love. To learn more about the Busch Beer Crewmaster position, follow @Buschbeer, #TheCrew or visit Buschbeer.com/jointhecrew or SHR job page to see the full “Busch Crewmaster” job.