Busch Beer returns as sponsor of The Clash at Daytona

The Busch Clash is back.

After a 22-year absence, Busch Beer will return in 2020 to sponsor the NASCAR Cup Series’ pre-Daytona 500 exhibition race, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 75-lap/187.5-mile race will be held on Feb. 9. Twenty Cup Series drivers are eligible for the event, including: 2019 Busch Pole Award winners, past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2019 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers.

Busch Beer has been part of NASCAR since 1978 when it began sponsoring the Busch Pole Award. The Clash was first held in 1979 and for much of its history only featured the previous year’s pole winners. After the 1997 season, the sponsor of the race was switched to Budweiser through the 2011 season.

“Busch Beer will forever be linked to the history of The Clash and we are thrilled to welcome them back as we collectively drive excitement for the start of the 2020 season,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a press release. “Our brand-loyal fans have been awaiting Busch’s return to The Clash for years and we expect this will rekindle memories and help set the stage for the next generation of NASCAR fans.”

Busch’s return to The Clash is part of Busch Beer’s position as a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner, which was announced earlier this month.

Story continues

“Becoming a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner afforded us the opportunity to evolve our presence in the sport, and authentically connect our deep-rooted history in NASCAR to its future,” said Nick Kelly, vice president of partnerships, beer category and community at Anheuser-Busch, in the press release.. “We’re looking forward to enjoying the Busch Clash with all the fans who’ve waited, and asked, for the return of the original race name.”