Busch Beer returns to sponsor The Clash at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 18, 2019) — Daytona International Speedway and Anheuser-Busch announced today that for the first time since 1997, Busch Beer will return as the title sponsor for The Clash At DAYTONA on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. The exhibition race will return to its original iconic name — Busch Clash At DAYTONA.

Anheuser-Busch’s history in NASCAR dates back to 1978, when it sponsored the Busch Pole Award, and the Busch Clash At DAYTONA debuted the following year in 1979. Following the 1997 Busch Clash, Anheuser-Busch continued sponsorship of the exhibition event with its Budweiser brand through 2011. But after a couple of name changes, the legendary race name is now back on this fan-favorite event.

“Busch Beer will forever be linked to the history of The Clash and we are thrilled to welcome them back as we collectively drive excitement for the start of the 2020 season,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Our brand-loyal fans have been awaiting Busch’s return to The Clash for years and we expect this will rekindle memories and help set the stage for the next generation of NASCAR fans.”

The Busch Clash (3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will return in 2020 as a 75-lap/187.5-mile exhibition event featuring 20 drivers. The exclusive field is limited to 2019 Busch Pole Award winners; past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019; former DAYTONA 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019; former DAYTONA 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2019 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers.

“Becoming a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner afforded us the opportunity to evolve our presence in the sport, and authentically connect our deep-rooted history in NASCAR to its future,” said Nick Kelly, vice president partnerships, beer category and community, Anheuser-Busch. “We’re looking forward to enjoying the Busch Clash with all the fans who’ve waited, and asked, for the return of the original race name.”

The return of the Busch Clash At DAYTONA highlights Busch Beer‘s position as a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner, announced earlier this month. As a Premier Partner, Busch Beer, will continue to activate across the sport through its exclusive sponsorship of the Busch Pole Award and will be featured prominently in multiple platforms across the sport, including integrations in broadcast, NASCAR digital and social channels, in-market promotions and at-track activations. Busch Beer is joined as a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner by Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity.

