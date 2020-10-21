Busch Beer to give one fan the ultimate tailgate experience

It has been tough to tailgate at the track this year.

With attendance still limited at the race track due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and most NASCAR fans celebrating the rest of the season at home, Busch, the official beer of NASCAR and NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner, is giving you the chance to bring the ultimate tailgate experience to your home.

You now have a chance to win a fully stocked, custom Pit Cart filled with all the things a fan would need for a successful championship weekend at home. The Pit Cart includes a LED 65-inch UHD Commercial TV with Essential Smart Function, JBL Pro SoundBar PSB-1, 126 Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator, LED accent lighting, NASCAR swag and more.

The Sweepstakes Period begins Wednesday (Oct. 21) at noon ET and ends Sunday (Oct. 25) at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

There are two ways to enter:

— Twitter: During the Sweepstakes Period, tweet the hashtag #OfficialBeerSweepstakes.

— Twitter: During the Sweepstakes Period, look for Busch‘s Sweepstakes Tweet inviting followers to enter for a chance to win a prize. Retweet and include the hashtag #OfficialBeerSweepstakes.

Note: The Sweepstakes, known formally as the “Busch Beer Ultimate Championship Tailgate,” is open only to legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry.

You must be a registered user of Twitter and follow @BuschBeer on Twitter in order to enter the Sweepstakes via Twitter. Twitter registration is free and can be obtained by logging on to https://twitter.com and following the online instructions to open an account.

One potential winner will be selected in a random drawing to be held on or about Oct. 26 from among all eligible entries received by Busch, whose decisions are final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

No purchase or payment of any kind necessary to enter for a chance to win.

Don‘t miss NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 6-8, where NASCAR will crown champions in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in the season finale.