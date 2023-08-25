Bus issues the only thing that slow Petoskey. Three takeaways, one burning question

LUDINGTON — As well as Petoskey played throughout much of the opener against Ludington Thursday, the Orioles and their fans were going to be happy to see the Northmen leave town.

The only problem was, well, leaving.

After rolling to a 32-14 victory over Ludington in the season opener Thursday, Petoskey’s charter bus broke down as they were leaving, stranding players and coaches just a couple miles from the school until just after 11:30 p.m.

Then came a more than three-hour drive back to Petoskey on an old yellow.

That bus was about the only thing that stopped the Northmen in Ludington, as big plays came on offense, defense and special teams.

Here’s three takeaways from the season opener:

Petoskey's Korbin Sulitis lived up to the preseason hype in the opener, grabbing six tackles and a pair of sacks against Ludington on opening night.

YOU GET A BIG PLAY, YOU GET A BIG PLAY

Look under your seat PHS parents, your son is handing out a big play. Oprah certainly would have been proud of the way big plays were being tossed around the field.

The Northmen offense hit on seven plays of 20 or more yards and defensively, there were interceptions (3) and sacks (2) to go around.

“We have some really great athletes and big playmakers and they all stepped up at some time tonight,” said Petoskey head coach Jim Webb. “I think the offensive line answered some questions and I think defensively, they answered some questions, as far as the line.

“They played physical, which was huge. (Ludington's) coach commented on it after the game.”

The starting line of Brody Shaw, Logan Coutcher, Rowan Dohm, JD Cantrell and Austin Klingelsmith, along with tight end Lucas O’Donnell got that phenomenal push that helped quarterback Joe McCarthy find Seth Marek for three touchdowns and sprung CJ Hibbler free for 200 yards on the ground.

Webb was pleased with McCarthy’s progress on the field.

“I think (Joe) has done a good job,” he said. “The game has slowed down for him a bit and he’s able to make his reads now. Plus he’s throwing better. He’s got a stronger arm.”

HARD WORK SHOWS EARLY

A lot of teams and players say they’ve put in offseason work and we write about it and everyone feels good heading into the season opener.

Well, the opener always exposes that claim. And, Petoskey wasn’t lying.

There wasn’t a lot of sloppy play and despite a 0-0 first quarter, it wasn’t because of a whole lot of miscues early. It was more of the teams feeling each other out.

“We had a really good turnout over the summer now that you’re able to do some things like that,” said Webb. “First, we had great attendance, which allowed us to do some things in the summer that puts you ahead on the schedule. So we felt pretty good coming into the season that we already had a lot of our base already in. It doesn’t hurt to have some great athletes and smart kids. We’ve got some really football IQ kids.”

Once things fell into place and the Northmen knew how to attack the Orioles, Petoskey just looked like they were playing faster out there. It also helped that they were getting some great blocks on the edge to break Hibbler free a few times.

But playing fast, physical and knowing the assignment is all a product of putting in work and it showed.

As long as Petoskey is handing out helmet stickers, how about one for PHS special teams coach Jamie Buchanan?

SPECIALS BEING SPECIAL

Oh, the often forgotten part of the game. Why would we talk about special teams?

Well, they definitely stood out, to the tune of putting eight points on the board. Petoskey converted two two-point conversions, kicked an extra point and a 33-yard field goal.

Petoskey senior Charlie Smith stepped into the kicking job and actually even missed out on a PHS soccer win on the night.

“We give award decals out and I think I might have to go order more of them,” said Webb. “(Charlie's) getting a ton of them. He did an outstanding job. That was his first football game ever as far as I know. He did a heck of a job.”

On top of what put points on the board, Marek also booted a first half punt that went 61 yards, pinning Ludington inside their 10 and Smith drove multiple kickoffs through the endzone for touchbacks.

Petoskey special teams coach Jamie Buchanan deserves one of those helmet decals on his hat after this one.

BURNING QUESTION

With this kind of start to the season – especially one with so many guys playing well – it always makes you wonder: Are they spending the weekend reading their shiny press clippings and stats or are they looking for film already on Bay City Western?

