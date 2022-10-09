Bus driver saves child from carjacking
Also, police search for a shooter at a football game in Toledo, Ohio.
A Canton man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in connection with the death of Tiara Burch.
A car hit Malik Mize as he crossed North Main Street at Hillcrest Avenue the night of August 5th, according to Dayton Police.
A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a tense situation at a Salt Lake City apartment building that caused police to issue a shelter-in-place order and close several nearby streets.
The Lobos make a change on their coaching staff, looking to provide a spark for a long-struggling offense.
Destiny, the woman's daughter, explained on TikTok that Amazon boxes were stolen from the front of their house and their Ring camera caught the thieves.
Despite their struggles in recent weeks, the Oklahoma Sooners open as favorites heading into their week seven matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.
I own a print of the Holy Family that belonged to my maternal German-Austrian grandmother. It’s the only picture I’ve seen of Jesus as a child with curly, blond hair.
"My number one priority is my daughters," said Johnson, a father of three, during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."
SEATTLE - Howard Schultz, the billionaire founder of Starbucks, stood alone beside the auditorium stage at the company's global headquarters. The room was packed with 200 of his top executives, all waiting for him to speak. But first Schultz wanted them to hear from their employees across the country. The lights dimmed and their recorded voices filled the room.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "My last three shifts I've
A Tampa Police Department spokesman said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made.
The attack took place outside of the family's Memphis home. The two children were found dead at the scene.
According to an affidavit, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla allegedly grabbed and twisted a flight attendant's right breast.
A teenaged boy was found dead in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning.
Herschel Walker abortion allegations have rocked the Georgia Senate race.
Don Lemon signs off CNN primetime
STORY: Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy," is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday (October 6) when the killer burst into the nursery and began murdering 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket covering her face, her parents said.She was the only child in the nursery to have escaped unscathed after former police officer Panya Khamrap killed more than 30 people, mostly children in the nursery, in a rampage through the town of Uthai Sawan.Ammy's parents said she seems to have no memory of the tragedy. Someone found her stirring in a far corner of a classroom, after the killer had left, and carried her out with her head covered by the blanket so she did not see the bodies of her classmates.On Sunday, the family's wooden home was bustling with relatives and neighbors sharing plates of fish, papaya salad, and reflections on the tragedy. The family sat in a circle as a religious leader read from a Sanskrit prayer book, conducting a Buddhist ceremony for children who endure bad experiences.
Mark Cuban, 64, is an exception among billionaires. Both Republicans and Democrats hail his business acumen and instinct which have the potential to disrupt an industry. It helps that the billionaire is present in two industries that are part of everyday life, sports and pharmaceuticals.
Officers received a call from residents of the sorority house in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue Northwest after they were awakened by the man at 5 a.m.
Today, family and friends of Darlene Harbison will continue their search for her as she's been missing since September 11.
In a Facebook post, the mother explained that the reverend's actions are why "young people are scared to go to church."