Bus driver saves child from carjacking

STORY: Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy," is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday (October 6) when the killer burst into the nursery and began murdering 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket covering her face, her parents said.She was the only child in the nursery to have escaped unscathed after former police officer Panya Khamrap killed more than 30 people, mostly children in the nursery, in a rampage through the town of Uthai Sawan.Ammy's parents said she seems to have no memory of the tragedy. Someone found her stirring in a far corner of a classroom, after the killer had left, and carried her out with her head covered by the blanket so she did not see the bodies of her classmates.On Sunday, the family's wooden home was bustling with relatives and neighbors sharing plates of fish, papaya salad, and reflections on the tragedy. The family sat in a circle as a religious leader read from a Sanskrit prayer book, conducting a Buddhist ceremony for children who endure bad experiences.