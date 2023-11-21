Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Plunges Into Honduran River After Bridge Collapses

A bus carrying 50 passengers veered into the Chamelecon River, in western Honduras, after a wooden hammock bridge collapsed on November 20, local media said.

A local media outlet first reported that the bus driver and his assistant had gone missing, but Octavio Jose Pineda Paredes, Minister of the Honduran Social Investment Fund, has said that no missing people or casualties were reported. The Municipality of Macuelizo has stated the same.

The bridge links the town of La Union and San Luis, and is the only means of connection between both of these communities, local media said.

According to Paredes, the bridge would be repaired “in record time” so that the interruption to traffic would be minimal. Credit: Octavio Jose Pineda Paredes via Storyful