Bury hoping for chance of revival at English Football League’s club meeting

Bury were expelled from League One at the end of August - Action Images via Reuters

Bury’s desperate bid to be reinstated in League Two will be top of the agenda at the English Football League’s club meeting on Thursday.

The EFL expelled Bury in August following a failed takeover bid, but Bury North MP James Frith and fans group Forever Bury have submitted a plea to be re-entered for the start of next season.

Frith’s proposal has the backing of Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, while chairman Steve Dale has also offered his support and pledged to assist in the search for a new buyer, in a signed letter seen by Telegraph Sport.

Frith is arguing that expulsion and a season without football should be regarded as adequate punishment.

Bury’s plea will be discussed at a meeting this week, but it is understood the rescue mission has been met with strong opposition from the majority of EFL clubs.

Telegraph Sport understands over 60 clubs are opposed to the proposal, with many League Two clubs said to be “very aggressive” about allowing Bury back into the Football League.

Bury were expelled from League One which means that three other clubs will now be relegated from the third tier in May, while just one club will be relegated from League Two.

The Shakers had been in the EFL for 125 years and have won the FA Cup twice in their long history.

But they were expelled on August 27 when a proposed takeover by C&N Sporting Risk fell through.