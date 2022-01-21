Burt's playoff picks: Brady, Mahomes going home

Jan. 21—I was 6 for 6 last week, which isn't saying much as there was only one upset — 49ers over Cowboys.

But this weekend, I'm going hard against the favorites, or really the legends playing quarterback.

Saturday's Games

TENNESSEE 23, Cincinnati 19

I'm a big Joe Burrow guy. Really big. and I believe he's ready to break out. But I'm thinking it will be the regular season in 2022. The Tennessee Titans have been building for this and the way it is playing out, it might be their time.

The Bengals are going to get a feel for playoff football and it will hurt. They will hang around, but it won't be enough. and I'm not counting on Derrick Henry to rule the day. The Titans are better than the Bengals right now.

GREEN BAY 31, San Francisco 24

Another tough game with the Packers being the better team. But it won't be easy. The 49ers beat a more talented Cowboys team last week, but held on for dear life.

I don't think the Packers will make the amount of mental errors made in Texas. This will be a big day for Aaron Rodgers, who will be fresh with the bye. The Packers won't dominate, but they will win.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Rams 31, TAMPA BAY 20

Upset alert Sunday! The first of two games in which the underdog will be the better team. The Bucs and Tom Brady have looked very good recently. But there are chinks in the armor and the fact they crushed a team that didn't deserve to be in a playoff game, the Eagles, factors in.

The Rams are in must-win mode. and that means something right now. The Bucs haven't looked as great as their record appears. The Rams win all three phases and control this game from the start.

Buffalo 38, KANSAS CITY 24

Brady and Patrick Mahomes fall on the same day. Yes, I'm predicting that.

The Bills showed a lot to New England fans with dominating wins when it appeared the Patriots may have caught them. They didn't.

The Bills are ready for this game, taking a little longer this season than most of us thought. I expect the Bills' defense to slow down the Chiefs receivers and Josh Allen to have a career game.

Note: Home teams in CAPS.