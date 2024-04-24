Burtons lead Schenevus to 5-2 win over CV-S/SS

Apr. 23—The Schenevus softball team defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 5-2 at home on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League matchup.

Amber Burton tallied three hits including a double and three RBI while Cady Ritton went 2-for-2 with three runs scored in the win.

Autumn Burton was the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings.

Mia Dubben tripled while striking out seven over six innings in the circle while Lexi Dygert doubled and scored a run for CV-S/SS.

Schenevus will visit Stamford/Jefferson on Wednesday while CV-S/SS will play in the Laurens Tournament Saturday.

Deposit-Hancock 18, Edmeston/Morris 1

Addison Makowski threw a five-inning one-hitter in Deposit-Hancock's 18-1 victory over Edmeston/Morris on Tuesday.

Makowski struck out 12 batters and walked none in the victory.

Sarah Gross went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and five RBI while Pagen Macumber drove in three runs.

Hannah Wist had E/M's lone base hit as she and Trinitie Barker struck out three batters combined.

Richfield Springs 13, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 7 (Monday)

Richfield Springs took down Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 13-7 on the road Monday in Tri-Valley League action.

Gabby Seamon went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to lead the Eagles' offense. Morgan Marriott added a triple, a double and three RBI while Issy Seamon went 2-for-4.

Sophia Spencer was the winning pitcher, striking out 15 batters in the circle.

Kyra Druse, Brin Whiteman and Mia Dubben each had an RBI for CV-S/SS (2-2) while Dubben struck out six batters in seven innings.

Richfield Springs (4-1) will host Mount Markham on Wednesday.

Hunter-Tannersville 24, Margaretville 13 (Monday)

Hunter-Tannersville rolled to a 24-13 win over Margaretville in Delaware League play on Monday.

Julia Legg was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats, finishing with 15 strikeouts while adding a triple at the plate.

Livia Fronckowiak had two singles for Margaretville while also pitching all seven innings.

Schenevus 5, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2

CV-S/SS ... 000 200 0 — 2 4 0

S ... 120 101 X — 5 6 1

CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (L) and MacKenzie McGovern

S: Autumn Burton (W) and S. Hopkins

3B: S. Hopkins (S), Mia Dubben (CV-S)

2B: Lexi Dygert (CV-S), Amber Burton (S)

Deposit-Hancock 18, Edmeston/Morris 1

E/M ... 100 00X X — 1 1 8

D-H ... 134 (10)XX X — 18 11 0

E/M: H. Wist (L), T. Barker (4) and K. Buriello

D-H: A. Makowski (W) and H. Begeal

3B: S. Gross (D-H)

2B: S. Gross (D-H), A. Ray (D-H), O. Johnson (D-H)

Richfield Springs 13, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 7 (Monday)

RS ... 021 512 2 — 13 8 2

CV-S/SS ... 000 051 1 — 7 4 6

RS: S. Spencer (W) and R. Constantinetis

CV-S/SS: M. Dubben (L) and M. McGovern

HR: G. Seamon (RS)

3B: M. Marriott (RS)

2B: M. Marriott (RS)

Hunter-Tannersville 24, Margaretville 13 (Monday)

M ... 300 421 3 — 13 4 4

H-T ... 371 165 1 — 24 18 1

M: L. Fronckowiak (L) and A. Maggio

H-T: J. Legg (W) and A. Byrne

3B: L. Rodriquez (H-T), J. Legg (H-T)

2B: A. Train 3 (H-T)

TRACK & FIELD

The Oneonta track and field team swept Norwich in Tuesday's home meet. The OHS girls won 131-36 while the boys notched a 92-48 victory.

Claire Seguin and Audrina Scheller each won twice for the Oneonta girls, with Seguin claiming first in the 100 and 200 meter runs and Scheller winning both the 800 and 1500.

Other OHS winners included Shakira Morrison (100 hurdles), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles), Clare Churchill (3000), Keiyra Morton (triple jump) and Sasha Sloth (pole vault).

James Erickson led the Yellowjacket boys with victories in the 200 and 400.

He was joined on the winner's podium by Beckett Holmes (110 hurdles), Colin Fletcher-Foster (1600), Jackson Forbes (400 hurdles), Keyon Ziaie (800), Donovan Lema (3200) and Logan Temming (pole vault).

Oneonta will be in Windsor on Friday for the Gerry O'Donnell Invitational.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs hosted a Tri-Valley League tri-meet on Monday that featured Laurens/Milford and Franklin.

Laurens/Milford came out on top in the girls meet while CV-S/SS won the boys meet.

Eowyn Chickerell was a triple winner for the L/M girls, finishing first in the 100, 200 and long jump.

Also winning for L/M were Maggie Kenyon (shot put), Jaidon Brodie (high jump) and Allison Munson (triple jump).

Sydney Elmendorf won both the 800 and 1500 for Franklin while Shannon Kingsbury won the 400 and Haylee Taggart was first in the discus.

Jossy Rathbun was a double winner for CV-S/SS in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles.

Mason Kutinsky and Hayden Belfance led the CV-S/SS boys with two wins apiece. Kutinsky was first in the 100 and 400 while Belfance won both the high jump and triple jump.

Also winning were teammates Faustin O'Neill (400 hurdles), Ethan All (800), Thomas Tissiere (3200) and Aiden Bosc (discus).

Reaching the winner's podium for the Franklin boys were Bodie Jordan (1600), Abdeen Zaggout (200) and Carl DeDominicis (shot put).

Logan Chickerell of Laurens/Milford won both the 110 hurdles and the long jump.

GIRLS Oneonta 131, Norwich 36

100 hurdles: 1. S. Morrison (OHS) 16.6, 2. L. Lehr (OHS), 3. R. Decker (N); 3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 11:23.8, 2. Norwich; 100: 1. C. Seguin (OHS) 12.4, 2. M. Seguin (OHS), 3. A. Morrison (OHS); 1500: 1. A. Scheller (OHS) 6:01.2, 2. V. Madej (OHS), 3. A. Boland (N); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 52.7, 2. Norwich; 400: 1. B. Ryan (N) 1:08.0, 2. T. Wellman (OHS), 3. G. Ferriera-Reyes (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. J. Privitera (OHS) 1:16.3, 2. N. Wilde (OHS), 3. L. Root; 800: 1. A. Scheller (OHS) 2:47.3, 2. V. Madej (OHS), 3. E. Pepe (N); 200: 1. C. Seguin (OHS) 26.5, 2. M. Seguin (OHS), 3. J. Ryan (N); 3000: 1. C. Churchill (OHS) 14:11, 2. L. Palmateer (OHS), 3. L. Logue (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 4:56.7, 2. Norwich; Shot put: 1. L. Tefft (N) 28-10.25, 2. B. Foko (OHS), 3. E. Miller (OHS); Discus: 1. O. Palmer (N) 89-10, 2. B. Foko (OHS), 3. L. Tefft (N); High jump: 1. E. Urgo (N) 4-08, 2. H. LeFever (OHS), 3. A. Microni (OHS); Long jump: 1. E. Urgo (N) 14-09, 2. K. Morton (OHS), 3. J. Ryan (N); Triple jump: 1. K. Morton (OHS) 33-03, 2. E. Urgo (N), 3. R. Decker (N); Pole vault: 1. S. Sloth (OHS) 6-06

BOYS Oneonta 92, Norwich 48

3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 13:13.8; 110 hurdles: 1. B. Holmes (OHS) 16.6, 2. C. Marshall (N); 100: 1. R. Fuller (N) 11.0, 2. D. Rose (OHS), 3. S. Root (N); 400 relay: 1. Norwich 46.8, 2. Oneonta; 1600: 1. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS) 4:40.6, 2. K. Ziaie (OHS), 3. G. Rissberger (OHS); 400: 1. J. Erickson (OHS) 56.7, 2. N. Cotter (OHS), 3. J. Schwabe (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. J. Forbes (OHS) 1:05.0, 2. L. Rowe (OHS), 3. C. Marshall (N); 800: 1. K. Ziaie (OHS) 2:10.9, 2. G. Rissberger (OHS), 3. R. Tang (OHS); 200: 1. J. Erickson (OHS) 24.1, 2. C. Carnachan (N), 3. E. House (OHS); 3200: 1. D. Lema (OHS) 11:27.3, 2. W. Cooper (OHS), 3. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 4:32.6; Shot put: 1. D. Westervelt (N) 36-05, 2. L. Casey (OHS), 3. L. Weaver (OHS); Discus: 1. G. Blennis (N) 117-09, 2. J. Barnes (N), D. Westervelt (N); High jump: 1. L. Craddock (N) 6-0, 2. B. Holmes (OHS), 3. C. Marshall (N); Long jump: 1. L. Craddock (N) 21-03, 2. D. Rose (OHS), 3. B. Holmes (OHS); Triple jump: 1. L. Craddock (N) 42-11, 2. D. Rose (OHS), 3. B. Holmes (OHS); Pole vault: 1. L. Temming (OHS) 11-0, 2. A. Rubin (OHS), 3. C. Wightman (OHS)

GIRLS Laurens/Milford 64, Franklin 41, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 33

3200 relay: 1. Laurens/Milford 13:50.6; 100 hurdles: 1. Jossy Rathbun (CV-S/SS) 19.06, 2. H. Taggart (F), 3. L. Brower (F); 100: 1. Eowyn Chickerell (L/M) 13.3, 2. A. Munson (L/M), 3. P. Rullman (CV-S/SS); 1500: 1. Sydney Elmendorf (F); 400: 1. Shannon Kingsbury (F) 1:06.9, 2. K. Cox (L/M), 3. P. Rullman (CV-S/SS); 400 relay: 1. Franklin 55.2, 2. Laurens/Milford; 400 hurdles: 1. Jossy Rathbun (CV-S/SS) 1:17.1, 2. L. Brower (F); 800: 1. Sydney Elmendorf (F) 2:48, 2. K. Cox (L/M); 200: 1. Eowyn Chickerell (L/M) 28.3, 2. J. Rathbun (CV-S/SS), 3. P. Rullman (CV-S/SS); 1600 relay: 1. Laurens/Milford 5:14.3; Shot put: 1. Maggie Kenyon (L/M) 26-07, 2. H. Taggart (F), 3. A. John (L/M); Discus: 1. Haylee Taggart (F) 72-00, 2. M. Kenyon (L/M), 3. V. Stevens (L/M); High jump: 1. Jaidon Brodie (L/M) 4-02, 2. E. Gallup (CV-S/SS), 3. P. Woodard (F); Long jump: 1. Eowyn Chickerell (L/M) 14-00, 2. J. Brodie (L/M), 3. A. Munson (L/M); Triple jump: 1. Allison Munson (L/M) 30-00, 2. J. Brodie (L/M), 3. I. Cox (F)

BOYS Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 87, Franklin 43, Laurens/Milford 32

3200 relay: 1. CV-S/SS 10:19.3, 2. Laurens/Milford; 110 hurdles: 1. Logan Chickerell (L/M) 18.7, 2. F. O'Neill (CV-S/SS), 3. G. Pizza (CV-S/SS); 100: 1. Mason Kutinsky (CV-S/SS) 11.95, 2. A. Zaggout (F), 3. A. Bosc (CV-S/SS); 1600: 1. Bodie Jordan (F) 5:14, 2. E. All (CV-S/SS), 3. J. Yorke (L/M); 400: 1. Mason Kutinsky (CV-S/SS) 59.6, 2. A. Zaggout (F), 3. J. Mercado (CV-S/SS); 400 relay: 1. CV-S/SS 50.6, 2. Franklin; 400 hurdles: 1. Faustin O'Neill (CV-S/SS) 1:10.2, 2. A. Bosc (CV-S/SS), 3. G. Pizza (CV-S/SS); 800: 1. Ethan All (CV-S/SS) 2:18.4, 2. B. Jordan (F), 3. T. Lyon (CV-S/SS); 200: 1. Abdeen Zaggout (F) 25.6, 2. B. Sheldon (F), 3. I. Edson (L/M); 3200: 1. Thomas Tissiere (CV-S/SS) 13:40.8, 2. E. All (CV-S/SS), 3. C. Stevens (L/M); 1600 relay: 1. Laurens/Milford 5:01.6; Shot put: 1. Carl DeDominicis (F) 33-05, 2. K. Newell (CV-S/SS), 3. H. Belfance (CV-S/SS); Discus: 1. Aiden Bosc (CV-S/SS) 94-07, 2. N. Boyles (F), 3. D. Tissiere (CV-S/SS); High jump: 1. Hayden Belfance (CV-S/SS) 4-10, 2. F. O'Neill (CV-S/SS) 3. L. Dorritie (L/M); Long jump: 1. Logan Chickerell (L/M) 17-00, 2. C. DeDominicis (F), 3. A. Zaggout (F); Triple jump: 1. Hayden Belfance (CV-S/SS) 33-05.5, 2. B. Murphy (L/M), 3. T. Lyon (CV-S/SS)