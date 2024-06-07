Burton striker Stockton to join Salford

Salford City have agreed to sign Burton Albion striker Cole Stockton when the summer transfer window opens later in June.

The 30-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Tranmere, has agreed a two-year contract with the Ammies.

Stockton has scored over 100 goals in 440 career games, principally for Tranmere and Morecambe, and he helped the latter to promotion in 2020-21 before being named in the League One Team of the Season after scoring 23 times for them the following season.

He joined Barrow on loan for the second half of last season and scored seven goals in 17 games.

Stockton told the Salford club website: “The way the club is moving forward, I think it is going to be a good year for us, I really do, and I am excited to be a part of it."