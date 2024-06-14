Burton sign Shrewsbury's Sraha for undisclosed fee
Burton Albion have signed defender Jason Sraha from Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old, who made 21 appearances for Shrewsbury last season, has agreed a three-year deal.
He is the fourth signing of the week by the Brewers following Elliot Watt, Geraldo Bajrami and Tomas Kalinauskas.
"He’s a promising young defender with a strong physical presence," said Burton sporting director Bendik Hareide.
“He’s good on the ball and he will be a great addition to our squad.”
Sraha spent time with Chelsea and Arsenal as a youth player and spent two years at Barnsley before joining Shrewsbury last summer.