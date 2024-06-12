Burton sign midfielder Watt following Salford exit

Elliot Watt featured 39 times for Salford last season [Getty Images]

Burton Albion have signed midfielder Elliot Watt following his release by League Two side Salford City.

The 24-year-old made 91 appearances in his two seasons with the Ammies.

Watt, who spent time in the academies of Liverpool, Blackburn and Preston, also previously played for Bradford and Wolves.

He is the first signing made by Burton following the club's takeover by the Swedish-based Nordic Football Group, who appointed Chelsea development squad boss Mark Robinson as their new head coach.

“I’m buzzing to be here," Watt told the club website.

"From the first call that was put into me about the plans and what the new owners want to do here, it brings me nothing but excitement."

The length of Watt's contract with Burton, who narrowly avoided relegation from League One last season, has not been disclosed.