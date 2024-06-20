Burton sign forward Larsson from Forest

Julian Larsson is a former Sweden Under-20 international [Getty Images]

Burton Albion have signed Swedish forward Julian Larsson from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds in January 2020 from Swedish top-flight side AIK but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

He regularly featured for Forest's under-21 side and scored one goal in two appearances for their in the EFL Trophy last season before joining League Two side Morecambe on loan in February.

Larsson is the sixth player to join Burton, who narrowly avoided relegation from League One last season, since the east Staffordshire club was taken over by Sweden-based Nordic Football Group.

"I'm very excited to be here and to be a part of this and I can't wait to get started," Larsson told the Brewers website.

"For me as a player I want to develop and I feel this is the perfect setup for me, a very good level and a club that has very high ambitions."

The length of Larsson's deal at the Pirelli Stadium has not been disclosed by the club.