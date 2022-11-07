Burton: Roquan Smith will make Ravens debut on 'MNF' wearing jersey No. 18
NFL Network's Kayla Burton says linebacker Roquan Smith will make his Baltimore Ravens debut on "Monday Night Football" wearing jersey No. 18.
The Seahawks improved to 6-3 on the season, while the 49ers were idle and the Cardinals and Rams both lost in Week 9.
The former Chief is on a record-setting pace.
Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Fields to beat the Bears 35-32 on Sunday.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about how inside linebacker Roquan Smith is picking up the team's defense
Here's how the NFL national media are reacting to Bears QB Justin Fields' record-setting performance against the Dolphins:
NBC's Peter King called Justin Fields "the most impressive player in the NFL on Sunday," after his performance against the Miami Dolphins.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
A six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, Saturday has only coached at the high school level.
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
Taking a look at three candidates to take over as Colts interim HC following Frank Reich's firing.
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.