Burton pulls double duty, achieves career-best Xfinity finish

Harrison Burton’s race weekend at Iowa Speedway was not only busy, as the 18-year-old pulled double duty at the 0.875-mile track, but it was also a career day.

Burton, who ran in both the postponed NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races on Sunday, found himself sitting in the top five when both checkered flags waved.

Starting 10th in the Gander Trucks race, Burton matched his career-best finish of third-place in the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. This marked Burton’s fourth top-five result of the season.

“We had a tough race because we had really high expectations for Iowa. We had a chance to win last year and ran fourth this year, which isn‘t bad. Had a good points day overall, just really had to battle there,” Burton said after the Gander Trucks race. “Pretty fun. I love this race track. It‘s a lot of fun to pull slide jobs on people and things like that — it‘s like a dirt track sometimes. I‘m proud of the way we fought and had good pit stops and made it work.”

He finished third earlier this season at Dover and twice in 2018. One of those finishes was at Iowa last season when he ran eight select races for KBM and started on the pole.

The excitement didn‘t end there for Burton, though, going straight from the Gander Trucks race to qualifying for the Xfinity Series.

Sunday‘s race marked only his second-career start in the series for Joe Gibbs Racing and he qualified 10th. His debut came earlier this season at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he started fifth and finished 10th.

Today‘s fourth-place finish in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was much, much sweeter.

“Yeah, I wanted to win one of these things. We had a really good run and I had a lot of fun doing it. Me and (Justin) Allgaier had a really fun race there at the end” Burton said. “I just had a lot of fun driving this Xfinity car. These cars really match my style and this race track matches my style. I had a lot of fun today and I hope to be able to come back and do it again soon.”

Burton wasn‘t the only young gun to finish in the top 10, either. Zane Smith was behind the wheel of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for the fifth time this season and also grabbed his career-best finish in the Xfinity Series in fifth.

The 20-year-old qualified third and ran in the top 10 for most of the day.