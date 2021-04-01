Burton the latest Georgia receiver injury; Bulldogs schedule Louisville
Apr. 1—Georgia sophomore receiver Jermaine Burton sustained a knee injury during Tuesday afternoon's practice that, according to multiple media outlets, is expected to sideline him for the rest of the spring but will not affect his status for the fall.
Burton's injury occurred one week after junior receiver George Pickens tore his ACL.
The latest setback to what was once a stacked position has left the Bulldogs going through their final eight spring workouts — including the G-Day game on April 17 — with seven scholarship receivers. Of those seven, only Kearis Jackson, Demetris Robertson and Arian Smith have caught passes in a game, and Smith's two career catches occurred in last November's 45-16 thrashing of a depleted South Carolina in Columbia.
Comprising the four other healthy receivers are a pair of 2020 signees, Ladd McConkey and Justin Robinson, and early enrollees Jackson Meeks and Adonai Mitchell. McConkey is a former North Murray High School standout who redshirted last season as a member of the scout team.
On the injury list at receiver right now are Burton, Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, who suffered an ACL tear before the start of last season, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who sustained a dislocated and fractured ankle last November against Florida.
Burton, a 6-foot, 195-pounder from Calabasas, California, played in all 10 games last season and racked up 27 receptions for 404 yards (15.0 per catch) and three touchdowns. In Georgia's 31-24 topping of Mississippi State that marked the debut of quarterback JT Daniels, Burton amassed eight catches for 197 yards and two scores.
Series set
Georgia and Louisville have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2026-27 seasons, with the Bulldogs traveling in 2026 and hosting the Cardinals in 2027. The Bulldogs will play three Power Five nonconference opponents in each of those seasons, having previously scheduled UCLA and Georgia Tech in 2026, and Florida State and Georgia Tech in 2027.
The only previous meeting between Georgia and Louisville took place in the 2014 Belk Bowl, when freshman Nick Chubb rushed 33 times for 266 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 37-14 blowout.
Thorson commits
The Bulldogs picked up their 12th commitment for the 2022 recruiting cycle Wednesday, going a bit outside the Peach State to snag him.
Brett Thorson, a 6-2, 205-pound punter from Australia, gave Georgia a nonbinding pledge. Thorson would be the first scholarship punter to sign with Georgia since Jake Camarda in 2018.
