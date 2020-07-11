Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson throw punches in post-race fight

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson were in a post-race fight in the garage following Friday’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway.

Toward the end of the 300-mile race, which Austin Cindric won to sweep the NASCAR Xfinity Series races this week, Gragson’s No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet got into the rear of Burton’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Burton clipped the outside wall because of the contact, as did Gragson.

Both drivers were able to finish the event. Gragson finished seventh. Burton was 12th.

Words were exchanged by the cars afterward. Burton appeared to push Gragson twice, who then threw the first punch. NASCAR officials stepped in to break the fight up.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered his thoughts on how to potentially resolve the feud in short order.

The @XfinityRacing series should go to @SoBoSpeedway57 for a double header next week. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 11, 2020

