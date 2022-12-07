Burton discusses potential of Baker Mayfield playing for Rams on 'TNF' vs. Raiders
NFL Network's Kayla Burton discusses the potential of quarterback Baker Mayfield playing for the Los Angeles Rams on 'TNF' vs. Las Vegas Raiders.
Jon Robinson was the General Manager of the Titans when signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill in 2019 in a move that led to Tannehill taking over as the team’s starter during that season and playing well enough to jumpstart a career that had stalled in Miami. That will go down as one of Robinson’s best moves [more]
Here's a look at the starting and backup quarterbacks for every team for the 2022 NFL season.
The Patriots have less time than you might think to decide if Mac Jones is worth the financial commitment. As our Tom E. Curran writes, Bill Belichick hasn't gotten much clarity regarding his quarterback amid a disjointed 2022 season.
The Texans benched quarterback Davis Mills a couple of weeks ago, but it didn’t do anything to change their on-field fortunes so the team is reversing course. Head coach Lovie Smith told reporters on Wednesday that Mills will return to the starting lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Mills completed 61.9 percent of [more]
Ty Law did not mince words in his criticism of the Patriots.
If Rams coach Sean McVay or G.M. Les Snead requested an opinion from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris regarding quarterback Baker Mayfield, it’s safe to assume Morris could have said, “Go get him.” Morris has seen Mayfield at his best. Specifically, at his most dangerous. Indeed, it was after a game against Morris and the [more]
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, adding the former No. 1 pick to their options behind injured Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season. Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns starter, was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The struggling Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and it's unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate for a team already down to backup quarterbacks John Wolford - who has been battling a neck injury and other ailments - and Bryce Perkins.
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith indicated how severe cornerback Derek Stingley's hamstring injury has been.
Randy Gregory and Caden Sterns might be set to return this week.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 14 including Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
‘Coach Prime’ isn’t done recruiting Derby running back Dylan Edwards.