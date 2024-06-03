Burton chairman Robinson sells majority stake

Burton Albion owner and chairman Ben Robinson has been a fan of the club for 50 years [Rex]

Long-serving Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson has sold his majority stake in the club to Swedish-based Nordic Football Group.

Burton have also appointed his daughter Fleur Robinson as their new chief executive, following three years in the same role at newly-promoted fellow League One club Wrexham.

Robinson's son, Ben Robinson Jr, will remain "an integral part of the club’s operations".

Ole Jakob Strandhagen will become Burton's chairman, while NFG’s founder Tom Davidson, sporting director Bendik Hareide and commercial director Kevin Skabo also join the new board.

Robinson's time in charge has brought a new home at the Pirelli Stadium, in 2005, followed by promotion to the English Football League in 2009, with a team built by Nigel Clough.

He left in the January of the season they went up to join his father Brian's old club Derby County, but returned to the Pirelli to guide the Brewers into the Championship in 2016.

The Brewers returned to League One in 2018, but have since finished 9th, 12th, 16th, 16th, 15th and 20th last season, when they lost on the final day but stayed up as Cheltenham Town also lost.

They parted company with manager Martin Paterson last week, as well as coaches Gary Mills and John Dreyer.

Having appointed a new sporting director in Molde Under-19s coach Hareide, the son of former Manchester City, Norwich City and Denmark midfielder Age Hareide, they will now be expected to name a new head coach.

The Pirelli Stadium has been Burton Albion's home since leaving Eton Park in 2005 [Getty Images]

Crucial to have the Robinsons by our side - NFG

After having the takeover approved by the EFL, the new majority owners issued a statement.

"We understand that the future progress and performance of Burton Albion now rests squarely on our shoulders, as they have on Ben's," it said.

“We fully understand that for the supporters, it has been a frustrating and uncertain time. We intend to follow an approach of being accessible and engaged. This is very important to the way we wish to operate.

“Our gratitude goes to Ben Robinson. His unwavering love for this football club, the people, and the town of Burton upon Trent has been evident throughout our conversations.

“He has profoundly shaped what Burton Albion is today, epitomising what a football club should stand for: unity and belonging through a proud and rich history, a devoted fan base, dedicated staff, and a strong sense of connection with its community.

“Every club has its own rich history, but we love Burton's underdog story. We feel it is unique - coming from non-league football to climb the divisions against all odds through stable leadership and financial sustainability.

"The prospect of being part of the broader Burton family and community was incredibly compelling for us.

“While NFG has strong experience across the Nordic region, running an English football club is unchartered territory and the town, people and culture of Burton upon Trent is new to us. Therefore, it is crucial to have the Robinson family by our side, leaning on their immense expertise, experience, and ethos. We are thrilled to be working together with Ben, Fleur, and Ben Jr."