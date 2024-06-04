Burton appoint Robinson as new head coach

Burton Albion have appointed Chelsea development squad boss Mark Robinson as their new head coach.

The 57-year-old replaces Martin Paterson, whose departure was confirmed last month having only been appointed in January.

Robinson was previously AFC Wimbledon boss for just over a year before leaving in March 2022 with the club in the bottom three of League One.

After being sacked by the Dons, he was appointed by Chelsea as head of their development squad in May 2022.

As boss of Chelsea's under-21 side, he guided them to two top four finishes in the Premier League 2 table.

His appointment at Burton follows the Nordic Football Group's takeover of the east Staffordshire club, with Ole Jakob Strandhagen becoming chairman and Fleur Robinson, daughter of former owner Ben, named as chief executive.

Bendik Hareide, who is the son of former Manchester City, Norwich City and Denmark midfielder Age Hareide, has taken up the post of sporting director following the change of ownership.

Hareide said Robinson "fits well" with the club and was what the new owners desired.

"Mark brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in developing players and teams, which aligns perfectly with our vision for Burton Albion," Hareide said.

Robinson said he was "extremely proud to have been given this opportunity" and was "excited" by the new owners' plans for the club.

"I want to create a team that is enjoyable to watch, aggressive, and energetic, one that the fans and town feel they can really get behind and be proud to represent them," he told the club website.

“We want to combine the team’s success with the development of young players, something that I have been committed to throughout the last two decades as a coach."

Robinson will take over a Burton side that finished 20th in the third tier, just two points clear of the drop zone.

The relegation near miss came after years of battling campaigns to avoid the drop.

Dino Maamria steered them to safety in 2022-23 after working as assistant to former Netherlands and Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who returned for a second spell at Burton in January 2021 and helped them stay up after taking the job when they were bottom of the table.

Robinson, a former Fulham youth player who had his career on the pitch curtailed by injuries, moved into coaching with Wimbledon in 2004 and helped establish their academy.

Robinson filled various roles during 18 years with the Dons before stepping up to take charge of the first team after the sacking of Glyn Hodges in January 2021.

He took charge for 70 games, with 18 wins, 29 losses and 23 draws.

Robinson will be joined at Burton by Tom Hounsell, who leaves Fulham's academy to take up the assistant head coach role at the Brewers.

Strength and conditioning coach Elliott Axtell also joins Burton's backroom staff from Chelsea's development squad.