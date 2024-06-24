Burton Albion sign Queen's Park defender Bannon

Burton Albion have made their eighth summer signing by bringing in Alex Bannon on a three-year deal from Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park.

The 20-year-old central defender, who can also play in midfield, made 30 league appearances last season as Queen’s Park just avoided relegation.

"He is a young, talented and modern defender whose skills and abilities will be a great addition," said Brewers sporting director Bendik Hareide.

"We are especially pleased to have fought off the interest of clubs in higher leagues to secure his signing.”

Bannon added: “This isn’t just the next stage in my career but the next stage of my life. It’s a very proud moment for me.

"I am ready for this next step. I am comfortable on the ball and like to get on the ball especially playing as a centre back. I am hoping to bring that to Burton Albion."

Bannon's arrival follows the signings of England Under-20 midfielder Charlie Webster from Chelsea, Swedish forward Julian Larsson from Nottingham Forest, Barrow midfielder Ben Whitfield, Shrewsbury defender Jason Sraha, Geraldo Bajrami from Notts County and Dutch winger Tomas Kalinauskas and Salford midfielder Elliot Watt.