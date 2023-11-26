Bursts of snow, frigid air for Ontario to close out November

Bursts of snow, frigid air for Ontario to close out November

It’s beginning to feel a touch like winter across southern Ontario as chilly air creeps into the region with a couple of opportunities for snow—including into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

A system arriving on Sunday will bring our first chance for snow to portions of the region, while a surge of Arctic air spilling in for the beginning of the week will spark a renewed bout of heavy lake-effect snow.

Fear not, however—this Arctic air won't last long, and milder conditions will arrive near the end of the week.

DON'T MISS: Canada’s first -40°C reading a harbinger of a frigid week to come

Colorado low arrives on Sunday

Folks in Toronto looking forward to the first snow of the season may not have to wait much longer.

A low-pressure system scooting into the Great Lakes will push a batch of precipitation over southern Ontario as we head through Sunday.

Wet snow is likely north of Highway 401 by Sunday afternoon, while precipitation should stay mostly rain around the Golden Horseshoe.

Sunday Precip

However, tiny changes in temperature can have a huge impact on precipitation types in these storms. Models have pulled back on the extent of cold air expected Sunday, which bumps down the odds of snow for Hamilton and Toronto.

Farther east, forecasters expect light accumulations across the National Capital Region, but nothing too significant or disruptive.

The best opportunity for shovels to get a workout will fall across the traditional snowbelts later this week.

SEE ALSO: What does a snowy fall mean for winter?

Polar vortex influences bountiful lake-effect snow

A lobe of the polar vortex swooping across the Great Lakes will allow chilly temperatures to spill across the region to begin the week.

Monday Winter Travel

This Arctic airmass will feature our coldest temperatures of the season, and it’s likely going to spark widespread lake-effect snow through the middle of the week.

Sharp temperature gradients between the relatively warm lakes and the frosty air pouring in will set the stage for hefty bands of lake-effect snow to meander ashore downwind from Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Tuesday Winter Travel

These bands will affect the traditional snow belts throughout Monday, Tuesday, and possibly lingering into Wednesday.

The narrow, localized nature of lake-effect snow means that snowbelt communities will likely experience dramatic changes in weather and road conditions over short distances.

Southern Ontario Snow Forecast

Prepare for travel delays or possibly even road closures throughout southern Ontario as these bands of snow wind inland.

Given the chilly temperatures and persistent northwesterly winds, bands of snow could work into the northern GTA at times.

Don’t write the entire week off, though. This burst of chilly air won’t last for long, and seasonal to slightly above-seasonal warmth will work back into the region for the end of the week.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across Ontario.

BE PREPARED: Snow in the forecast? Be ready for winter driving with these tips

Click here to view the video