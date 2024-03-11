Burruss: Russell Wilson is 'all in on being with Pittsburgh' 'Free Agency Frenzy'
NFL Network's Sherree Burruss says quarterback Russell Wilson is "all in on being with Pittsburgh."
Russell Wilson will get another shot to resurrect his career.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
“Russ is easy to sign cuz he’s at the minimum,” one agent texted. “Russ is hard to sign cuz he’s Russ.”
