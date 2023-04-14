Burruss: Eric DeCosta and Lamar Jackson haven't spoken since OBJ deal
NFL Network's Marc Ross and Sherree Burruss discuss quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
"Lamar, if you're watching, I'd love to get to work with you."
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.
What does this mean — if anything — for the Lamar Jackson impasse?
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
Jackson reportedly had an interest in the Patriots, but one ex-player thinks he shouldn't.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
